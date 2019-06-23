After years of anticipation — and some turmoil — Encore Boston Harbor Casino opened in Everett Sunday.

That anticipation was reflected by people waiting outside the $2.6 billion casino for hours ahead of its opening. The company behind the project, Wynn Resorts, faced several hurdles before the casino was allowed to open, including hearings about whether it was suitable to hold a license following allegations that company executives covered up allegations of misconduct against founder Steve Wynn.

But for visitors like Terrese Gray, of Cambridge, that anticipation was about something else. She said she was there to “win it all.”

“I woke up crying this morning,” Gray said. “I said, this is my day. This is my day to be here at the casino.”

Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox echoed the sentiment that it was “an amazing day.”

Wynn Resorts CEO Matthew Maddox, left, applauds while seated near the casino floor with Everett, Mass., Mayor Carlo DeMaria, right, at the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, Mass., during a press tour June 21, 2019. (Charles Krupa/AP)

"Eight years ago, the people of Massachusetts and the lawmakers had the foresight to understand that with the passage of the gaming regulation, that there could be the opportunity for urban renewal, for economic development and for the finest integrated resort in the world,” he said.

A vision, Maddox said, that he believes the Wynn Resorts casino has achieved.

“Seven years ago, I was standing on this site, with the mayor, just us two, and there wasn’t a blade of grass on the site," he said. Now, there’s 1,000 mature trees, 50,000 flowering plants, tens of thousands of shrubs and a living shoreline for the first time in 100 years.”

Maddox also thanked Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Jr. for his “vision” and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission for its oversight of the project.