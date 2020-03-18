Bostonomix
The volatile financial markets rebounded on Tuesday, as the White House and Congress contemplated a possible trillion-dollar relief package for American workers, families and business — and the Federal Reserve announced a special fund designed to keep credit flowing.
But is a trillion-dollar bailout really necessary?
Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey thinks so, and he joined WBUR's Morning Edition to explain why.
This segment aired on March 18, 2020.
