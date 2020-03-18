Support the news

Sen. Markey Says Trillion-Dollar Relief Package Is Necessary To Boost Economy05:22
March 18, 2020
The volatile financial markets rebounded on Tuesday, as the White House and Congress contemplated a possible trillion-dollar relief package for American workers, families and business — and the Federal Reserve announced a special fund designed to keep credit flowing.

But is a trillion-dollar bailout really necessary?

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey thinks so, and he joined WBUR's Morning Edition to explain why.

This segment aired on March 18, 2020.

Bob Oakes
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

