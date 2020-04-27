Bostonomix
No Word Yet On Extending Non-Essential Business Deadline, But Baker Hints
The order to keep non-essential businesses in the state closed is set to expire a week from Monday — May 4. But Gov. Charlie Baker has been hinting at an extension. As of Sunday, nearly 55,000 residents had tested positive for the virus and more than 1,000 were in hospital intensive care units.
WBUR's Callum Borchers discusses on Morning Edition.
This segment aired on April 27, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Callum Borchers Reporter
Callum covers the Greater Boston business community for Bostonomix.
