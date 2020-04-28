Bostonomix
Gov. Charlie Baker has extended the shutdown of non-essential businesses to May 18. That means many small businesses will have to wait at least two additional weeks to open their doors.
Charlotte Walsh owns Charles River Running in Norwood. The store's been closed for six weeks.
She told WBUR's All Things Considered that the shutdown has come at a really bad time for her line of work.
This segment aired on April 28, 2020.
