Bostonomix
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Baker Won't Budge On Releasing Plans For Economic Re-Opening Before Monday03:36Play
Another day, another slew of questions for Gov. Charlie Baker about the details of the state's economic reopening plan.
But the governor says the starting gun for re-opening businesses won't sound off before Monday, no matter how curious people are.
Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown joins WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the enigmatic plan and give the latest numbers on the coronavirus pandemic in Massachusetts.
This segment aired on May 13, 2020.
Related:
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
Support the news