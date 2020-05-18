Relief, Confusion, and Disappointment: Mass. Businesses Owners React To Reopening Plan

Eight weeks after the state first ordered the shutdown of all non-essential businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the state on Monday released a timeline for gradually reopening over the coming weeks.

Among small local small business owners, it was an announcement that was greeted with a mix of relief, cautious optimism, confusion, and disappointment.

For Myriame Pierre, co-owner of Unique Cuts in Dorchester, she was surprised to learn that barbershops and salons would be included in Phase 1 of the state's four-phase reopening plan.

"Working so close to people and the body-to-body contact," she said, "I did not think we would go under the first round."

As early as Monday, May 25, shops like hers (along with car washes, drive-in theaters, pet-groomers, and laboratories) will be allowed to welcome back customers.

Luckily, Pierre has been thinking about how to reopen for weeks. She has ordered face shields, gloves, and masks for the staff. She's gotten signs to remind people to stay six feet apart. Still, she's not sure when she'll start taking appointments, because the state's list of mandatory safety requirements and protocols is pretty extensive.

"It is nerve wracking, because we want to adhere to everything and so that everyone is safe and is kept healthy," she said.

In order to assist businesses in finding the necessary safety supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE), the state has provided guidelines and a list of Massachusetts vendors. In addition, all businesses reopening must develop a written "COVID-19 control plan" outlining how the business will comply with mandatory safety standards. The state has made a template control plan available at its Reopening Massachusetts website.