Baker Unveils Phased Plan To Reopen Mass. Economy While Monitoring Coronavirus Pandemic

Barbershops, salons and places of worship are among the places that can reopen as part of the first phase in Gov. Charlie Baker's economic reopening plan.

The news brings hope to small businesses that depend on the summer season for revenue, but it also brings the challenge of keeping Massachusetts safe from a second coronavirus wave.

Senior State House reporter Steve Brown joins WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the details of Governor Baker's plan to reopen the state economy.