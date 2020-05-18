Bostonomix
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Baker Unveils Phased Plan To Reopen Mass. Economy While Monitoring Coronavirus Pandemic
Barbershops, salons and places of worship are among the places that can reopen as part of the first phase in Gov. Charlie Baker's economic reopening plan.
The news brings hope to small businesses that depend on the summer season for revenue, but it also brings the challenge of keeping Massachusetts safe from a second coronavirus wave.
Senior State House reporter Steve Brown joins WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about the details of Governor Baker's plan to reopen the state economy.
This segment aired on May 18, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
Support the news