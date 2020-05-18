Bostonomix
Support the news
Coronavirus Coverage
Phase 1 Of The Mass. Economic Reopening Plan To Take Effect As Coronavirus Surge Subsides05:15Play
Starting next week, you'll finally be able to get that haircut you need, as phase one of the state's economic reopening plan takes effect.
The MBTA will also slowly ramp its service back up as more people travel for work, though full service may not resume for some time.
WBUR reporter Zeninjor Enwemeka joined WBUR's All Things Considered to break down the plan to gradually reopening the Massachusetts economy.
This segment aired on May 18, 2020.
Related:
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Zeninjor Enwemeka Reporter
Zeninjor Enwemeka is a reporter who covers business, tech and culture as part of WBUR's Bostonomix team, which focuses on the innovation economy.
Support the news