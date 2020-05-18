Bostonomix Bostonomix

Phase 1 Of The Mass. Economic Reopening Plan To Take Effect As Coronavirus Surge Subsides05:15
May 18, 2020
Starting next week, you'll finally be able to get that haircut you need, as phase one of the state's economic reopening plan takes effect.

The MBTA will also slowly ramp its service back up as more people travel for work, though full service may not resume for some time.

WBUR reporter Zeninjor Enwemeka joined WBUR's All Things Considered to break down the plan to gradually reopening the Massachusetts economy.

This segment aired on May 18, 2020.

