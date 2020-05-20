Key to Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to restart the Massachusetts economy is the notion that getting back to work and combatting COVID-19 are two imperatives that must go hand-in-hand; we cannot have one without the other.

For perspective on this and the state's economic future, WBUR's Morning Edition spoke to Ken Rogoff, a professor of economics and public policy at Harvard University, and former chief economist and director of research at the International Monetary Fund.