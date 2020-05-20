Bostonomix Bostonomix

Economist Ken Rogoff On Reopening The Massachusetts Economy04:09
May 20, 2020
Key to Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to restart the Massachusetts economy is the notion that getting back to work and combatting COVID-19 are two imperatives that must go hand-in-hand; we cannot have one without the other.

For perspective on this and the state's economic future, WBUR's Morning Edition spoke to Ken Rogoff, a professor of economics and public policy at Harvard University, and former chief economist and director of research at the International Monetary Fund.

This segment aired on May 20, 2020.

Bob Oakes
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

