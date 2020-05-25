Bostonomix Bostonomix

It's Reopening Day For Some Mass. Businesses. Here's The Latest On Who Is Affected05:01
May 25, 2020
After two months of closure due to the coronavirus, hair salons, drive-in movie theaters and some office buildings outside of Boston are among those that can now welcome workers and customers back.

But there are restrictions and plenty of questions about the timeline for some other kinds of businesses. WBUR's Callum Borchers reports for Morning Edition.

This segment aired on May 25, 2020.

