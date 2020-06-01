Bostonomix
It's reopening day for some Boston office buildings, as phase one of the state's coronavirus recovery plan continues. It's also the start of a critical stretch that will determine whether Massachusetts can move on to phase two next week.
For more, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes turns to Bostonomix reporter Callum Borchers.
This segment aired on June 1, 2020.
Callum Borchers Reporter
Callum covers the Greater Boston business community for Bostonomix.
