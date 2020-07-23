A report lays out a plan to create a guaranteed income for lower-income families to help combat income inequality in Massachusetts.

The proposal by the Boston Indicators research group would give out $1,200 in tax credits to families making under $70,000 and could also extend to middle-income families making less than the state's median income.

Luc Schuster, director of the Boston Indicators research project, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the possibility of having universal income in Massachusetts.