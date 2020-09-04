Bostonomix Bostonomix

Support the news

Why The Sales Of Moderna Stock Are Raising Eyebrows05:03
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 04, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

The sales of company stock by executives at Cambridge-based coronavirus vaccine developer Moderna are raising eyebrows.

An investigation by NPR has found that the biotech company's executives have sold $90 million worth of Moderna stock since June 1. That comes after executives sold off stock in May.

Mark Williams, a master lecturer in finance at Boston University, joined WBUR's All Things Considered to provide some perspective. Williams was formerly a senior trading floor executive and a bank examiner for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and San Francisco.

This segment aired on September 4, 2020.

Related:

Lisa Mullins Twitter Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

More…

Lynn Jolicoeur Twitter Producer/Reporter
Lynn Jolicoeur is the field producer for WBUR's All Things Considered. She also reports for the station's various local news broadcasts.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news