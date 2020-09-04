Bostonomix
The sales of company stock by executives at Cambridge-based coronavirus vaccine developer Moderna are raising eyebrows.
An investigation by NPR has found that the biotech company's executives have sold $90 million worth of Moderna stock since June 1. That comes after executives sold off stock in May.
Mark Williams, a master lecturer in finance at Boston University, joined WBUR's All Things Considered to provide some perspective. Williams was formerly a senior trading floor executive and a bank examiner for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and San Francisco.
This segment aired on September 4, 2020.
