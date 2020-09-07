The Massachusetts economy continues to feel the bite of the coronavirus pandemic — with cities experiencing budget shortfalls and small businesses fighting to stay open.

The pandemic has hit tourism especially hard, with projected losses in the billions due to fewer visitors in places like the Cape and Islands and Boston itself.

WBUR's Morning Edition spoke with Martha Sheridan, CEO of the Greater Boston Convention and Visitor's Bureau, about how local tourism has fared during the pandemic and what to expect in the future.