Boston's Planning and Development Agency has given the go-ahead to the redevelopment of Suffolk Downs.

It won approval in an unanimous vote just after midnight.

The $8 billion makeover of the old horse racing track includes thousands of new residential units along with office, retail and green space.

For more on where the project goes from here, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes spoke with Thomas O'Brien, managing director of the HYM Investment Group, which will develop the site.