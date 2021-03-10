'Like A Ghost Town': Boston's Trolley Tours Now Tell Of Historic Struggles, Both Old And New

Old Town Trolley Tours screech along, jingle and deliver nuggets of Boston history nearly every day of the year, except the Boston Marathon, Thanksgiving and Christmas. The trolleys also run in most conditions: sunshine, rain, snow — and now, even amid a pandemic.

But with few people visiting and even fewer places to see, the history that usually lives and breaths here has lost its bustle.

"It feels really empty," says Alesia Nava, who was recently visiting from Miami and taking a tour of Boston on an Old Town Trolley Tour. "Like a ghost town."

This is Nava and her family's second trip to Boston. Their first trip here was last January. After a year of minding COVID-19 precautions, the Navas were eager for some kind of escape but worry going out in Miami is too much of a gamble.

"Nothing is closed, and I think people really don't care about that there. Like to the point that it's dangerous," Nava says.

A Tour Of What's 'Gone Permanently'

Driver Micheal Long welcomes a couple visitors into his trolley tour. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Nava's family of four and another family of three from New York and this reporter are the only people on this bus. Every other row is roped off, and the windows are open even though it's below freezing outside.

Judy Garland sings, "clang, clang, clang went the trolley," over the bus speakers.

"Alrighty," says driver Michael Long — whose stage name is Foxtrot — as he rings the trolley bell. "So, they like us to start off the tours with a little mood music."

But even a peppy Garland singing "The Trolley Song" can't mask the dismality.

Old Town Trolley Tours driver Micheal Long and his street car on Atlantic Avenue. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

"It was a different product. It was a hop on/hop off tour, so we'd see a number of different people throughout the day," says Long, who's also the trolley company's assistant operations manager. "We're doing a stay-on tour right now."

The only stop the trolley makes is at the place where "everybody knows your name."

"We're here at Cheers right now, and their Faneuil Hall/Quincy Market location is gone permanently," Long says. "A number of restaurants, that I've enjoyed myself that I would recommend people check out are unfortunately closed for good."