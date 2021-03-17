Newton Pub Owner Says St. Patrick's Day Won't Be 'Fun' This Year, But Optimistic For Future

On St. Patrick's Day 2020 — one year ago today — all of Massachusetts was scrambling to lock down, as the global coronavirus pandemic engulfed the state and beyond.

On this year's holiday, many in Massachusetts might be feeling more like it's Groundhog Day.

But things are a little different this year. Millions of Americans are now getting vaccinated against COVID-19 every day, for one. And unlike last year, Massachusetts restaurants — and Irish pubs — will be open for in-person dining, admittedly with a lot of rules and restrictions in place.

To learn more about how Massachusetts pubs and restaurants are faring one year into the pandemic, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes spoke with Seana Gaherin, co-owner of Dunn-Gaherin Food & Spirits in Newton.