This week, we entered phase three of Gov. Charlie Baker’s four-stage plan to reopen Massachusetts. But I’ve been mostly thinking about phase five: “Is Boston still an attractive place to live?” With so many white-collar employees now able to work from home (or anywhere), the governor, and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh need to start thinking of Massachusetts, and Boston in particular, as a product they need to sell, not only a location they need to govern. I grew up in the Boston area, went to school here and founded a company now headquartered on State Street. Now, I live just 11 miles outside the city. I should be a supporter of the Hub of the Universe, but these last few months made me realize that the business case for keeping a company in the Boston area is not as strong as it once was. The realities of these past few months have dramatically increased the ability of companies to support their employees in working remotely. And that’s the problem. For my company, a global provider of technology research and advisory services, the move to remote work was a non-event. We already had a robust cloud-based technology environment and our employees can work from anywhere in the world.

OK, but Boston is a “world class” city, isn’t it? That’s worth something. Today? I don’t believe it is

The technology to support working from home is relatively easy to deploy and in the past few months most organizations have largely worked out the kinks. With the support for remote work in place, business leaders quickly realized they have greater flexibility — and with employees working from home, companies may not need the same amount of office space they’ve had in the past. So that begs the question: Where is home for an employee? Does it need to be near the office anymore? You can thank the complex taxing environment in the U.S. for driving advances in automated payroll processing. For some time, payroll services have made it easy to add employees in other states (and pay the appropriate taxes). Even a small company, with just a few clicks, can manage the taxing issues of an employee located in any state. So, if employees can be anywhere, why Boston (or New York City, or San Francisco, etc.)? When I graduated in the 1980s, I stayed in the Boston area. I wanted to maintain the friends and connections I’d developed in school. There was an ecosystem here. Recent graduates stayed at the companies they’d worked for, the companies grew around those graduates, and on and on. That’s no longer the case. Research from the Brookings Institution shows that Boston now retains just over half of its college graduates, barely edging out Baltimore and Pittsburgh but trailing Detroit, Houston, Chicago, San Jose and Atlanta by large margins.

Every “world class” city needs a reality check -- and to prove they are offering businesses and residences a positive ROI on the product they are delivering.