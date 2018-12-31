Support the news

Recapping The Massachusetts Opioid Epidemic In 2018
December 31, 2018
While there is hope, there is still much concern as Massachusetts finishes another year plagued by the opioid epidemic. At least five people die of an overdose every day, and the crisis has cost the state $15 billion this year alone.

To look back at the state's health care in 2018 and what's lies ahead in 2019, Deborah Becker talks to WBUR's Martha Bebinger.

This segment aired on December 31, 2018.

