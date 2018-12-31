CommonHealth
Recapping The Massachusetts Opioid Epidemic In 201806:37Play
While there is hope, there is still much concern as Massachusetts finishes another year plagued by the opioid epidemic. At least five people die of an overdose every day, and the crisis has cost the state $15 billion this year alone.
To look back at the state's health care in 2018 and what's lies ahead in 2019, Deborah Becker talks to WBUR's Martha Bebinger.
This segment aired on December 31, 2018.
