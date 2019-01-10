Support the news

January 10, 2019
The life insurance giant MassMutual is expanding its benefits program as a recruiting tool to attract new workers. The company, based in Springfield, with a large Boston campus, is introducing sweeping changes this month. Among the expanded benefits are coverages for gender ideneity procedures plus enhanced family planning and care offerings.

The company says it's trying to appeal to a more diverse talent pool while also aiming to better serving its current workforce.

Dr. Claudia Coplein is MassMutual's head of wellness and joined Morning Edition to talk about the new initiatives.

This segment aired on January 10, 2019.

