CommonHealth
Support the news
Endless Thread's 'Infectious,' Part 2
The country is witnessing a resurgence of Measles, an infectious disease that was declared eradicated in the US in 2000.
It's partly because of a growing movement of people who resist vaccinations.
WBUR's Morning Edition is bringing listeners a special series on the history of vaccinations called "Infectious," from our podcast Endless Thread.
In today's installment, we hear from some of the prominent voices of that movement.
Listen to the full podcast here.
This segment aired on July 16, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
Amory Sivertson Co-Host and Producer for New Programming
Amory Sivertson is the co-host and producer of Endless Thread.
Ben Brock Johnson Senior Producer
Ben Brock Johnson is a Senior Producer of Endless Thread and a tech correspondent on Here & Now.
Support the news