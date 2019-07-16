Endless Thread's 'Infectious,' Part 2

The country is witnessing a resurgence of Measles, an infectious disease that was declared eradicated in the US in 2000.

It's partly because of a growing movement of people who resist vaccinations.

WBUR's Morning Edition is bringing listeners a special series on the history of vaccinations called "Infectious," from our podcast Endless Thread.

In today's installment, we hear from some of the prominent voices of that movement.

Listen to the full podcast here.