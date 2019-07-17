Endless Thread's 'Infectious,' Part 3

Social media platforms that command a huge amount of our attention have received a lot of attention themselves in 2019 for spreading misinformation.

A lot of the scrutiny concerns politics. But there’s another kind of misinformation — misinformation about health.

WBUR's Morning Edition is bringing listeners a special series on the history of vaccinations called "Infectious," from our podcast Endless Thread. In part three, we look at how social media are galvanizing resistance to vaccines.

Listen to the full podcast here.