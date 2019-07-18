CommonHealth
Endless Thread's 'Infectious,' Part 4
This year is only half over, but cases of the measles have already broken records in the U.S.
The disease has been reported in 28 states, including Massachusetts. It’s the worst year since the disease was declared eradicated nearly three decades ago
When a disease outbreak occurs in the U.S., medical experts and policy experts are activated to try to stop the spread.
In today’s installment of our series “Infectious,” Endless Thread podcast hosts Amory Sivertson and Ben Brock Johnson take us to Clark County, Washington, to look at how policy makers and public health experts responded to the first major outbreak of the year.
Listen to the full podcast here.
This segment aired on July 18, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
