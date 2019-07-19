CommonHealth
Endless Thread's 'Infectious,' Part 5
At the end of the day, our species only survives if we can communicate. And that goes doubly for vaccines.
In the fifth and final episode of "Infectious," from the WBUR podcast Endless Thread, we hear from those whose lives have been irrevocably altered by vaccines and learn about a radically simple solution to the current controversy – one which has already started to pay dividends.
Listen to the full podcast here.
This segment aired on July 19, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Amory Sivertson Co-Host and Producer for New Programming
Amory Sivertson is the co-host and producer of Endless Thread.
Ben Brock Johnson Senior Producer
Ben Brock Johnson is a Senior Producer of Endless Thread and a tech correspondent on Here & Now.
