Lifesaving Drug Shortage Creates Crisis At Mass. General Hospital

July 22, 2019
John Marshall, director of clinical pharmacy services at Massachusetts General Hospital, holds a box of Immune Globulin Injection medication. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Late last month, Massachusetts General Hospital convened its team that handles special crises.

It was not because of a bombing or an epidemic — it was the danger that the hospital could run out of a lifesaving immune-system treatment.

WBUR's Carey Goldberg joined Morning Edition to talk about the shortage that's leaving patients in limbo.

This segment aired on July 22, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

