Lifesaving Drug Shortage Creates Crisis At Mass. General Hospital
Late last month, Massachusetts General Hospital convened its team that handles special crises.
It was not because of a bombing or an epidemic — it was the danger that the hospital could run out of a lifesaving immune-system treatment.
WBUR's Carey Goldberg joined Morning Edition to talk about the shortage that's leaving patients in limbo.
This segment aired on July 22, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
