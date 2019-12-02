Support the news

In Nova Scotia, Shortage Of Medical Professionals Detracts From Promise Of Universal Health Care07:48
December 02, 2019
WBUR's Morning Edition is taking a look at health care — not in the U.S., but in Canada.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has hoisted up Canada's health care system as an example of a universal system that works for everyone.

Under the Canadian system, patients pay nothing out-of-pocket for surgeries, tests and child birth. And significantly less of the Canadian economy goes to health care than that of the U.S. But it's hardly a perfect system, WBUR found, at least in the province of Nova Scotia.

This segment aired on December 2, 2019.

