Nova Scotia's Patients Struggle For Access To Care08:38
December 03, 2019
WBUR's Morning Edition is taking a look at Canada's universal health care system through the province of Nova Scotia.

We found that the health care system is strained by a lack of access to family doctors, specialists and surgeons — resulting in rolling closures of emergency rooms.

In Part 1, we heard from Nova Scotian doctors about the issues. In this second part, we hear from the patients.

This segment aired on December 3, 2019.

