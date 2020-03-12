Support the news

Some Can Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak. Nurses, Health Professionals Can't03:52
March 12, 2020
Some Massachusetts employers have told staff to work from home amid the coronavirus outbreak, which the World Health Organization has now declared a pandemic.
But nurses and other medical professionals can't. Chris Pontus is the Associate Director of Health and Safety with the Massachusetts Nurses Association. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the precautions nurses are taking against coronavirus.

This segment aired on March 12, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

Khari Thompson Twitter Field Producer, Morning Edition
Khari Thompson is the field producer for WBUR's Morning Edition.

