Some Massachusetts employers have told staff to work from home amid the coronavirus outbreak, which the World Health Organization has now declared a pandemic.
But nurses and other medical professionals can't. Chris Pontus is the Associate Director of Health and Safety with the Massachusetts Nurses Association. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the precautions nurses are taking against coronavirus.
This segment aired on March 12, 2020.
