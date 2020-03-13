CommonHealth
Why There Hasn't Been Enough Coronavirus Testing In Massachusetts04:25Play
Just how many people in Massachusetts have the coronavirus is a question we still cannot answer because there are not enough tests and the state can't get results fast enough.
WBUR's Martha Bebinger tells us about the latest on the number of coronavirus cases and testing.
This segment aired on March 13, 2020.
