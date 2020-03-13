Support the news

Health Experts Say Lack Of Tests Could Harm Efforts To Slow Coronavirus04:50
March 13, 2020
In Massachusetts, there are 108 known cases of coronavirus. More than 80 are being traced back to the Biogen conference at a Boston hotel last month.

But as of last count, only about 200 people had been tested in the state. Some health experts are concerned that a lack of testing could harm efforts to slow the virus.

Dr. Sharon Wright, senior medical director of infection control and hospital epidemiology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss.

This segment aired on March 13, 2020.

