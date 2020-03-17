CommonHealth
New restrictions go into effect in Massachusetts today, as the state tries to slow the spread of the coronavirus. All schools must close. Restaurants and bars must stop serving on site. And construction in the city of Boston must stop.
For the latest, WBUR's Morning Edition turns to senior business reporter Callum Borchers.
This segment aired on March 17, 2020.
