With parts of California now under shelter in place orders, and New York City signaling a move in that direction, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Gov. Charlie Baker say they're not there yet.

Here's what Walsh said in his address to the city last night: "We are not currently at that point, but we are monitoring the situation closely. It's not a decision that should be made lightly or in isolation for that reason. I am and will continue to be in conversation with the governor and state officials. Ultimately, we will do its best for the health and well-being of the people of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts."

WBUR's Quincy Walters joined Morning Edition to recap Walsh's address and provide a daily update on the outbreak.