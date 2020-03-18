Support the news

Mass. Child Care Centers To Close In Effort To Stem The Spread Of The Coronavirus04:33
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 18, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Gov. Charlie Baker says most child care centers in Boston will close as of next Monday, March 23. This latest disruption comes as hospitals report a substantial increase in patients with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Joining us with more on this fast-changing pandemic is WBUR’s Martha Bebinger.

This segment aired on March 18, 2020.

Martha Bebinger Twitter Reporter
Martha Bebinger covers health care and other general assignments for WBUR.

More…

Lisa Mullins Twitter Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news