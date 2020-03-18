CommonHealth
Support the news
Mass. Child Care Centers To Close In Effort To Stem The Spread Of The Coronavirus04:33Play
Gov. Charlie Baker says most child care centers in Boston will close as of next Monday, March 23. This latest disruption comes as hospitals report a substantial increase in patients with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
Joining us with more on this fast-changing pandemic is WBUR’s Martha Bebinger.
This segment aired on March 18, 2020.
Martha Bebinger Reporter
Martha Bebinger covers health care and other general assignments for WBUR.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
+Join the discussion
Support the news