CommonHealth
Support the news
Special Coronavirus Treatment Center At Dorchester Hospital Aims To Lessen Risk Of Spread02:24Play
Steward Health Care plans to send patients with COVID-19 to a special treatment center, where they won’t risk infecting other patients.
WBUR’s Angus Chen reports the for-profit hospital system is building the center at Dorchester’s Carney Hospital.
This segment aired on March 18, 2020.
Angus Chen Reporter, CommonHealth
Angus Chen is a reporter for WBUR's CommonHealth.
+Join the discussion
Support the news