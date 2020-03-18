Support the news

Special Coronavirus Treatment Center At Dorchester Hospital Aims To Lessen Risk Of Spread02:24
March 18, 2020
Steward Health Care plans to send patients with COVID-19 to a special treatment center, where they won’t risk infecting other patients.

WBUR’s Angus Chen reports the for-profit hospital system is building the center at Dorchester’s Carney Hospital.

This segment aired on March 18, 2020.

