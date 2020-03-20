Support the news

Author Of 'The Lonely American' On How To Deal With Isolation

March 20, 2020
Practicing physical distancing as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has unintended consequences — chief among them, loneliness.

With theaters, in-person dining, most shopping and other gathering spots closed, people are now isolated from one another in a profound and unprecedented way.

Dr. Jacqueline Olds is an associate professor of psychiatry at the Harvard Medical School and on staff at Massachusetts General and McLean hospital. She is also the author of the book "The Lonely American." And she joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the current plight facing our society.

