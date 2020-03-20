CommonHealth
Baker Calls In National Guard As Known Mass. COVID-19 Cases Top 300
Gov. Baker is calling in the National Guard to help with the coronavirus response amid a rising number of known cases, which now totals 328.
WBUR's Commonhealth Editor Carey Goldberg joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss the latest state news on the outbreak.
This segment aired on March 20, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Carey Goldberg Editor, CommonHealth
Carey Goldberg is the editor of WBUR's CommonHealth section.
