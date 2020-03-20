There Are Now 413 Reported Cases Of Coronavirus In Massachusetts

Massachusetts now has 413 reported cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the latest data released by health officials. The jump in cases comes on the same day as the state's first reported coronavirus-related death.

The new data reflects 85 newly reported cases since Thursday.

The surge in cases comes as the state continues to ramp up its testing efforts. As of Friday, the state and commercial labs have administered more than 4,091 tests, which includes repeat testing for some individuals.

Of the people infected, 58 have been hospitalized for their illness. That includes 17 confirmed cases in Beth Israel Lahey network hospitals, nine at Massachusetts General Hospital, four at Brigham & Women's Hospital, one at Boston Medical Center and one at UMass Memorial Medical Center. in Worcester.

In Boston, there have been 67 reported cases of COVID-19. Of those, 11 people have recovered, according to figures released by the city.

Most of the cases remain in Middlesex County, though cases have increased across the state.