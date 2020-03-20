CommonHealth
Support the news
Health Care Workers Still Don't Have Enough Medical Supplies
Frontline health care providers are desperately looking to any possible source for more masks, gowns and gloves. That's because they're treating and testing so many people for COVID-19, their supplies of protective gear are dwindling fast.
WBUR's Angus Chen reports medical professionals are worried for their own safety and the well-being of patients.
This segment aired on March 20, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Angus Chen Reporter, CommonHealth
Angus Chen is a reporter for WBUR's CommonHealth.
+Join the discussion
Support the news