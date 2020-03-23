Most State Child Care Centers Close Today

It's a new week, and the new normal brought on by the coronavirus pandemic now includes another challenge for many parents: Almost all day care centers must close today, after K-12 schools shuttered last week.

The only exceptions are special child care centers for workers deemed essential by the state. Some of those are health care workers treating patients who've contracted the virus. That number continues to grow.

For the latest on the outbreak in Massachusetts, WBUR senior business reporter Callum Borchers joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes.