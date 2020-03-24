All Massachusetts businesses considered non-essential must close their offices as of noon Tuesday, under an order issued by Gov. Charlie Baker. Businesses that can't operate remotely will remain closed for at least two weeks.

While state public health officials are strongly encouraging everyone who can to stay home, the governor stopped short of issuing a mandatory stay-at-home order.

"I do not believe I can or should order U.S. citizens to be confined to their homes for days on end. It doesn't make sense from a public health point of view, and it's not realistic," Baker said.

