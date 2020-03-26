CommonHealth
All schools in Massachusetts will remain closed until at least May 4. Gov. Charlie Baker issued an emergency order yesterday to extend the existing shutdown.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths continues to rise in the state. Officials reported more than 1,800 confirmed cases yesterday.
For more on the pandemic, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes was joined by business reporter Zeninjor Enwemeka.
This segment aired on March 26, 2020.
Zeninjor Enwemeka Reporter
Zeninjor Enwemeka is a reporter who covers business, tech and culture as part of WBUR's Bostonomix team, which focuses on the innovation economy.
