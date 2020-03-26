Support the news

Baker Extends School Closures As Coronavirus Cases Continue To Climb05:47
March 26, 2020
All schools in Massachusetts will remain closed until at least May 4. Gov. Charlie Baker issued an emergency order yesterday to extend the existing shutdown.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths continues to rise in the state. Officials reported more than 1,800 confirmed cases yesterday.

For more on the pandemic, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes was joined by business reporter Zeninjor Enwemeka.

Zeninjor Enwemeka
Zeninjor Enwemeka is a reporter who covers business, tech and culture as part of WBUR's Bostonomix team, which focuses on the innovation economy.

