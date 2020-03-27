CommonHealth
As the number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts continues to shoot up, so does concern about medical supplies — particularly personal protective equipment for medical providers and first responders.
Medical workers in many places are expressing concern about their safety, and Gov. Charlie Baker's frustration over competing with the federal government for those supplies appears to be growing too.
WBUR's Simón Rios joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report the latest on the pandemic.
This segment aired on March 27, 2020.
