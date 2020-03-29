CommonHealth
Brigham And Women's Doctor On What Restrictions On Visitors Means For Patients
To fight the spread of the coronavirus hospitals are changing policies and many patients are now mostly alone. In a lot of situations, no visitors are allowed.
Dr. Daniela Lamas, a critical care physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital, recently wrote about the impact of these changes in an essay for The New York Times. She spoke to WBUR's Sharon Brody about this new reality.
This segment aired on March 29, 2020.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
