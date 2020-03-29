CommonHealth
One Medical Student On Graduating Early To Help Respond To The Coronavirus04:45Play
Many medical students in Massachusetts are graduating early so they can help respond to the coronavirus outbreak.
One of them, UMass Medical School student Kendra Lastowka, spoke to WBUR's Sharon Brody about what she's expecting to encounter.
This segment aired on March 29, 2020.
