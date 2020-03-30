Support the news

Growing Coronavirus Cases Strain Mass. Resources05:14
March 30, 2020
The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts keeps growing, and is straining the state's resources. Gov. Charlie Baker has joined the Red Cross in asking for blood donations. Meanwhile, hospitals are running short on beds to care for patients.

WBUR reporter Callum Borchers joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to give an update on the latest.

This segment aired on March 30, 2020.

