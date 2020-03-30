CommonHealth
Support the news
Growing Coronavirus Cases Strain Mass. Resources05:14Play
The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts keeps growing, and is straining the state's resources. Gov. Charlie Baker has joined the Red Cross in asking for blood donations. Meanwhile, hospitals are running short on beds to care for patients.
WBUR reporter Callum Borchers joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to give an update on the latest.
This segment aired on March 30, 2020.
Callum Borchers Reporter
Callum covers the Greater Boston business community for Bostonomix.
+Join the discussion
Support the news