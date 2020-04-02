Support the news

Over 100 Mass. Residents Have Died Of The Coronavirus06:16
April 02, 2020
A special investigator has been appointed to looking into potential lapses in care at a state-run nursing home for veterans after several residents died from COVID-19.

The deaths come as the number of deaths from the coronavirus surpasses 100 in Massachusetts, and as the confirmed cases continue to rise.

For the latest on the pandemic, WBUR business reporter Zeninjor Enwemeka joined Morning Edition's Bob Oakes.

This segment aired on April 2, 2020.

