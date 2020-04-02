Governor Charlie Baker is adjusting his predictions for the anticipated surge of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, based on more data that's become available.

Baker says after consulting with experts tracking the situation here, he anticipates the peak of illnesses will hit the state between April 10 and 20. And the state is now expecting between 47,000 and 172,000 cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts over the course of the pandemic.

As of Thursday, Massachusetts has lost 154 people to the illness. There have been 8,966 confirmed cases of the virus in the state.

Late Thursday, Baker welcomed a New England Patriots plane at Logan Airport. The jet was carrying about one million protective masks needed for medical workers; the state purchased the masks from China.

WBUR's Senior State House Reporter Steve Brown spoke with All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins about Thursday's developments.