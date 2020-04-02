Hospitals are looking beyond traditional supply chains for N-95 masks, gloves, respirators and other vital supplies. But medical equipment from unorthodox sources may not be up established safety standards — and in some cases, can be counterfeit.

Dr. Kimi Kobayashi, chief quality officer at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, works on the front lines of the effort to secure more PPE. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.