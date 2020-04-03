CommonHealth
Massachusetts officials have reported the first death of a prisoner from COVID-19. The man was incarcerated at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater.
Meanwhile, the cases and deaths continue to multiply in the state, but so do the efforts to ramp up health-care defenses against the virus.
WBUR’s Carey Goldberg joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report the latest updates.
This segment aired on April 3, 2020.
