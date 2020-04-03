Support the news

A Lawrence Doctor On Battling The Pandemic In The Merrimack Valley Update05:40
Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 03, 2020
Community hospitals are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Up in the Merrimack Valley, Lawrence General Hospital has more than 24 inpatients who've tested positive for COVID-19 and another 33 presumed cases waiting for their test results.

Dr. George Kondylis is chief of emergency medicine at Lawrence General. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about the challenges facing his community amid the outbreak.

This segment aired on April 3, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

